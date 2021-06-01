Increased Capacity at Ron Tonkin Field for Canadians Home GamesÃÂ

HILLSBORO, OR -- The Vancouver Canadians announced today for all 'home' games at Ron Tonkin Field starting June 1st, will open up to Sections 3-18 to an increased capacity seating. Sections 1 & 2 on the first base side and Sections 19 & 20 on the third base side will remain to have pod seating.

Individual Tickets for Canadians Home Games are now available for June and July. Click HERE to purchase Individual Tickets.

Other available ticketing options for Canadians Home games while in Hillsboro, OR includes Group Tickets and Fundraisers.

GROUP TICKET PACKAGES

The Canadians are now booking outings for groups of 25 or more. It's the perfect way to create lasting memories with your coworkers, reward your employees or treat your clients to a night out at the ballpark. Groups can book tickets in one of three seating areas and save up to 20% on each ticket.

Group Ticket Pricing

Premium Box: $18 | Field Box: $15 | Field Reserve: $10

FUNDRAISING

Canadians Baseball now offers local non-profits, youth sports teams and charities an opportunity to fundraise for their organization while taking in a C's game at Ron Tonkin Field. The Canadians Ticket Fundraising Program earns your organization $4 on every ticket sold.

How it works:

Select a Canadians home game date during the 2021 season (some restrictions apply).

Pay a deposit for your first 50 tickets.

Sell each ticket for $12.

Pay off the remaining balance seven days before the game date.

Earn 33% of every ticket sold by your group or organization.

To book your group outing or fundraiser, click here, call 604-872-5232.

