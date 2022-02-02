Incoming Inclement Weather Shifts "Red Tails" Family Movie Night to February 12

February 2, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Due to the incoming inclement weather forecast for the coming weekend, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have rescheduled The Duval County Public Schools' African American History Task Force and Parent Academy present Family Movie Night: "Red Tails," to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 12. The 2012 Lucasfilm Ltd. Production about the Tuskegee Airmen will be screened on the high-definition video board at 121 Financial Ballpark, with admission $1 per person for a general admission seating bowl ticket and $5 per person for a general admission field ticket.

Prior to the movie, the Jumbo Shrimp, Duval County Public Schools, and the Jacksonville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will honor Jacksonville natives who served as Tuskegee Airmen. There are expected to be family of these members in attendance for the event.

Tickets may be purchased in advance via this link. Walk-up sales will also be available at the Home Plate Gate. Parking is free in Lot P.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with kids' activities including Kid Zone inflatables. The ballpark's concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp souvenir store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 5 p.m.

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. However, no chairs will be allowed on the field.

This movie is rated PG-13 and includes profanity, suggestive content and racial or derogatory comments that may be offensive to some viewers. Parental discretion is advised.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.