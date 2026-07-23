Inaugural UPSHOT Championship Weekend to Celebrate Historic First Season of Elite Women's Basketball

Published on July 22, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT) News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla., -- The UPSHOT League today announced that its inaugural UPSHOT Championship Game will take place on Saturday, August 29, at 7:00 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, where one team will make history as the league's first champion and lift the first-ever UPSHOT Championship Trophy.

The championship game will serve as the centerpiece of a weekend celebration as fans from across all UPSHOT markets and beyond are expected to fill the arena for the historic conclusion of the league's inaugural season. Championship Weekend will feature several events celebrating the players, coaches, teams, partners and communities who Show UP to help build the foundation of the UPSHOT League.

Championship Weekend Events

UPSHOT Coaches Clinic - Friday, August 28, featuring development and learning opportunities for coaches. Additional details will be announced.

UPSHOT Youth Basketball Clinic - A special Saturday afternoon opportunity for young athletes to engage with UPSHOT players and coaches. Time to be announced.

UPSHOT League Curated Conversations on the Rise of Women's Basketball - A Saturday afternoon ticketed event featuring basketball legends and influential leaders discussing the growth and future of women's basketball. Additional information and ticket details will be available on the UPSHOT website beginning August 3.

UPSHOT Fan Fest - Saturday, August 29 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, featuring interactive fan experiences before the championship game.

UPSHOT LEAGUE Business Women's Showcase - Will feature women entrepreneurs throughout the concourse both prior and during the game.

UPSHOT Championship Game - Saturday, August 29, at 7:00 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, where the top two teams in the league standings will compete to become the first UPSHOT champion and lift the inaugural UPSHOT Championship Trophy.

The opportunity to become the first UPSHOT champion represents a defining milestone for the league and its athletes- creating a lasting legacy as the first team to win an UPSHOT championship and setting the standard for future generations of players and teams. As of today, all four founding teams remain in contention for one of the two championship game berths.

"This championship is a celebration of everything we set out to build with UPSHOT- opportunity, excellence and a platform for elite athletes to compete at the highest level," said Donna Orender, UPSHOT League Co-Founder and Commissioner. "The team that wins on August 29 will forever be part of UPSHOT history as our first champion, and that is a moment we are excited to share with our players, fans and communities. We do believe that the future is UP!"

Championship Weekend also reflects the spirit of UPSHOT's "Show UP" message- a celebration of the athletes, coaches, teams, partners and communities who have shown up throughout the inaugural season and helped bring the league to life.

From its first season, UPSHOT has attracted an elite level of basketball talent, featuring players who have excelled at the collegiate, international and professional levels. The league's rosters include former All-Americans, conference standouts, international professionals and athletes with WNBA experience or direct WNBA connections. More than 70% of UPSHOT players have WNBA experience or direct WNBA connections, underscoring the depth of talent competing across the league and UPSHOT's role in creating additional opportunities for elite women's basketball players.

The championship race features the league's four founding teams- the Jacksonville Waves, Savannah Steel, Greensboro Groove and Charlotte Crown- all competing for the opportunity to become the first team to have its name permanently etched into UPSHOT and women's sports history.







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