Inaugural Tailgates and Tunes Concert Series Relaunched

HUTTO, Texas - New dates have been announced for the inaugural Tailgates and Tunes concert series coming to Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto, Texas. The series will feature several live performances on select Saturdays in 2020. The series kicks off on Saturday, October 3 with Shane Smith & The Saints, followed by Read Southall Band on Saturday, October 24 with opener Pecos & The Rooftops. Tickets are available now via BrushyCreekAmp.com.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the performances outdoors in a controlled and safe environment. Venue capacity will be capped at under 25% to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented properly. The expansive Brushy Creek Amphitheater lawn has been divided into individual square pods measuring six feet by six feet. Each pod has a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. Depending on the type of ticket purchased, each pod can accommodate between two and four guests. Pods are available on a first come, first served basis.

"We are confident in the safety plan and procedures that will be put in place," Brushy Creek Amphitheater General Manager Kolby Cunningham said. "The pod and grid system that was utilized for the successful Granger Smith show at Dell Diamond on the Fourth of July was originally developed for this Tailgates and Tunes series. By coordinating efforts with the City of Hutto, JHL, the artists and ultimately the fans, we are confident that we can bring back live entertainment in a safe environment."

Tailgates and Tunes is produced by JHL, in partnership with RS3, and promises an unforgettable concert series that aims to support the community and musicians from across the state.

"We're looking forward to creating a safe way for the greater Austin community to come together again to enjoy what we all love - live music," JHL CEO and Tailgates and Tunes Event Producer Jennifer Stevens said. "Good music and good times are what we need now more than ever and I'm excited to bring this series to life."

The safety and well-being of event staff, guests and the public is of the utmost importance to JHL and RS3. All guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Texas will be followed and enforced. Event producers are working closely with Williamson County and the City of Hutto to ensure the concert series meets or exceeds all recommended standards. All event staff will be wearing personal protective equipment as required by CDC guidelines.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear face masks at Brushy Creek Amphitheater while entering, exiting and moving about the facility. Guests may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed area.

"The City of Hutto is excited about the return of the Tailgates and Tunes concert series," City of Hutto Mayor Doug Gaul said. "We've reviewed all safety plans and they are the best we've seen. We are excited for our community to come together in a safe, socially distanced way, enjoying live music!"

Tailgates and Tunes will also help raise funds for the Central Texas Food Bank. When purchasing tickets online, guests will have the opportunity to support the community by making a donation to the Central Texas Food Bank. 100% of donations will go directly to the Central Texas Food Bank to help ensure their shelves are stocked due to increased demand.

"The Central Texas Food Bank is thrilled to be a beneficiary of Tailgates and Tunes to bring live music back to Central Texas while raising awareness and funds to support the many families in need," Central Texas Food Bank Chief Development Officer Mark Jackson said.

Brushy Creek serves as the border and backdrop of the open-air amphitheater that sits within a serene 32-acre city park. Attendees will not only enjoy the live performances, but spectacular sunsets and some of the best food and drinks in the area as well. Food trucks serving authentic Texas flare will be on-site, as well as bars serving premium beer, wine and spirits.

Nestled amid beautiful cliffs along Brushy Creek and among trees and flowing water off CR 137, Brushy Creek Amphitheater hosts a variety of live events each year and serves as a family-friendly, affordable destination for Hutto and the surrounding communities.

For more information on Tailgates and Tunes, safety measures being implemented and to purchase tickets, please visit BrushyCreekAmp.com! Stay up to date with news and concert announcements by following Tailgates and Tunes on Facebook and Instagram.

