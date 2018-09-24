Inaugural Suites N Treats Preview & Costume Party Scheduled October 24

The inaugural Suites N Treats Preview & Costume Party will take place from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Coca-Cola Park.

This event offers guests the chance to, for the first time, view and enjoy beautifully decorated PNC Club-level suites before the IronPigs' annual Suites N Treats event.

Guests will be able to tour the suites 24 hours before hundreds of local children have the opportunity to Trick-or-Treat in Coca-Cola Park's safe, magical atmosphere.

Tickets for the Suites N Treats Preview & Costume Party are just $35 and include access to the suites, a photo mirror, music, seasonal appetizers and two complimentary adult beverages. The event also features a Halloween costume contest with cash prizes for the "Best DIY" costume, "Best Couple," and more!

A costume is not required to attend, but all guests must be 21 or older.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Suites N Treats Preview & Costume Party at four levels.

- PRESENTING ($2,500) - 20 Tickets, a banner on both suite levels, marketing table on the PNC Club level, logo on Coca-Cola Park monitors and videoboard and recognition by entertainment throughout the evening.

- PUMPKIN ($1,000) - Eight tickets, company logo on Coca-Cola Park monitors and videoboard, a company-named specialty drink or appetizer and a logo on pumpkin-themed signs.

- GHOST ($500) - Four tickets, a company logo on Coca-Cola Park monitors and videoboard and a logo on ghost-themed signs.

- SKELETON ($250) - Two tickets and a company logo on Coca-Cola Park monitors and videoboard.

Contact Diane Donaher at ddonaher@ironpigsbaseball.com for sponsorship details

Proceeds from the event will benefit IronPigs Charities, which supports educational and recreational activities for Lehigh Valley youth.

Suites N Treats is an annual Halloween tradition at Coca-Cola Park in which the Pigs host 800 children with disabilities or economic hardships for a magical evening of Trick-or-Treating through decorated suites at Coca-Cola Park. IronPigs Charities donates tickets to dozens of local nonprofits to distribute to kids in need. Each child gets a free meal and the opportunity to Trick-or-Treat through the suites, which are decorated by suiteholders and IronPigs partner organizations. Click here to see a video recap of last year's event.

Parking is free for the Suites N Treats Preview & Costume Party.

Open since 2008, Coca-Cola Park is widely regarded as one of Minor League Baseball's premier venues. In addition to serving as the home for the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Coca-Cola Park has also hosted a wide array of events since its debut. Book your next event at Coca-Cola Park by calling (610) 841-1214.

For directions to Coca-Cola Park, please visit IronPigsBaseball.com. Attendees are reminded that there are three entry points for parking and are encouraged to use the Dauphin Street entrance when traveling from downtown Allentown. In addition to the Dauphin Street entrance, entry to Coca-Cola Park can be gained off American Parkway and Union Boulevard.

