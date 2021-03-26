Inaugural Sock Puppets Season Presented by Visit Alamance

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The stage is set and the lights are ready to shine bright as the Inaugural Season for the Burlington Sock Puppets, presented by Visit Alamance, draws closer. The schedule, that was formerly released in December, features 27 Home Games; of which 20 of those 27 games being played on a Thursday-Sunday date. These 27 games will be played against the same 9-other Appalachian League Cities, all of which launched rebrands at the beginning of this year.

The Sock Puppets are looking to provide a more energetic and unique entertainment experience for the City of Burlington, Alamance County, and surrounding communities. General Manager Anderson Rathbun talked about the newly imagined team saying, "Going through the rebrand finally allowed us the opportunity to have a name and logo that represents this City and County. We couldn't be more excited about this season in particular, though, because we will finally have the opportunity to create and provide an entertainment experience that is not only significant within our community but attractive to the greater Central North Carolina area and beyond."

The Alamance County Convention and Visitor's Bureau have signed on with the Sock Puppets for their Inaugural Season by becoming one of their greatest Community Champions. Rathbun said of the partnership, "Visit Alamance and the local Tourism Development Authority have been vitally important in attracting people to and showing off our community, and we couldn't be happier to be aligned in our vision of displaying the plethora of hidden (and not so hidden) surprises that Alamance County has to offer." As part of their partnership, Visit Alamance will be sponsoring Friday Home Games which will include a post-game fireworks show, a special yet-to-be-released holiday event, multiple promotional nights and more within the gates of Burlington Athletic Stadium on top of collaboratively using their and the club's channels to bring people into the area.

"We are excited to partner with the Burlington Sock Puppets. This is an opportunity to get back to showcasing what baseball offers to our community; a wonderful experience for all ages." Grace VandeVisser, Executive Director of the Alamance County Visitor's Bureau said. "We have full confidence in the organization to provide a venue where both visitors and locals alike will not only enjoy the games, but the numerous events planned in the coming years."

ï»¿You won't want to miss any of the action when the Burlington Sock Puppets take center stage in just over two months. Season Memberships are available now and the club will also begin taking Group and Hospitality reservations next week. To inquire about everything going on this season and more, you can call the Sock Puppets at (336) 222-0223.

