Inaugural Penguins 5K, Presented by PNC, a Success

Runners (and walkers) from around the area dodged the raindrops Sunday morning to take part in the inaugural Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5K, presented by PNC Bank.

Eryn Milius paced the field of 87 participants with a time of 19:49.86 on the Back Mountain Trail course, taking home first overall honors among all participants.

Twenty-two seconds behind Milius was Nathan Wood, whose 20:11.45 time led all male runners.

Awards were presented to the top three overall performers for both men and women, as well as in the 19-and-under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60-plus divisions.

All participants received a Penguins' 5K t-shirt, participation puck, and a voucher good for a Penguins game during the 2021-22 season.

Proceeds from the inaugural Penguins 5K, presented by PNC, go to the team's GOALS Foundation, whose mission is to provide young people and families with the opportunity to experience the game of hockey firsthand.

In addition to PNC Bank, the Keystone Mission, Brand Graphics and the Gregory Center also provided support to the inaugural race.

A full listing of finishing times for the Penguins 5K is available online via the Falcon Race Timing website.

