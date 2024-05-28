Inaugural NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Sets U.S. Television and Streaming Details, Playoff Sites

NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League and LIGA MX Femenil today announced further details for the first-ever NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, including broadcast details for both English and Spanish-language distribution in the U.S., playoff locations and competition rules and regulations.

Debuting this season as part of a groundbreaking collaboration between the two leagues, the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup kicks off July 19 featuring all 14 NWSL clubs and the six teams with the most points achieved in LIGA MX Femenil Clausura and Apertura during 2023, including Tigres UANL, Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana.

The tournament will consist of 30 group stage contests followed by a four-team semifinal round on August 6. CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current, in Kansas City, Missouri, will host the doubleheader semifinal round. The championship match will be staged at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, October 25.

CBS Sports will be the exclusive English-language distributor of all 33 Summer Cup games, with every match set to stream live on Paramount+, 11 matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Golazo Network and 12 matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network, including the semifinals and championship match.

TUDN, the sports programming branch of Spanish-language network Univision, will air three group stage matches while NWSL+ will serve as the Spanish-language home for the remaining group stage matches in the U.S.

Details on international distribution will be shared in the coming weeks.

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup will feature five groups of four teams consisting of both NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil clubs, with each club competing in three matches. Of the five group winners, the four clubs with the most points will advance to the semifinals.

Rules and regulations for the 2024 NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup can be found here.

A complete schedule with updated kick times and broadcast details is below. For more information about NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, click here.

NWSL x LIGA MX FEMENIL SUMMER CUP SCHEDULE

DATE MATCH STADIUM TIME (ET) U.S. PLATFORM (ENGLISH) U.S PLATFORM (SPANISH)

Friday, July 19 Seattle Reign FC vs. Utah Royals FC Lumen Field 9 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ NWSL+

Friday, July 19 Tigres vs. Pachuca Estadio Universitario 10 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network NWSL+

Saturday, July 20 Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC SeatGeek Stadium 5 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ NWSL+

Saturday, July 20 North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride WakeMed Soccer Park 7:30 p.m. Paramount+ NWSL+

Saturday, July 20 Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash CPKC Stadium 8 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network NWSL+

Saturday, July 20 Racing Louisville FC vs. Rayadas Lynn Family Stadium 8 p.m. Paramount+ NWSL+

Saturday, July 20 San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC Torero Stadium 10 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ NWSL+

Saturday, July 20 Angel City FC vs. América Titan Stadium 10 p.m. Paramount+ NWSL+

Sunday, July 21 Washington Spirit vs. Chivas Subaru Park 4:30 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network TUDN

Sunday, July 21 Portland Thorns FC vs. Tijuana Providence Park 7 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network NWSL+

Friday, July 26 Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas SeatGeek Stadium 8 p.m. Paramount+ NWSL+

Friday, July 26 Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage Lynn Family Stadium 8 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network NWSL+

Friday, July 26 San Diego Wave FC vs. América Snapdragon Stadium 10 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network NWSL+

Friday, July 26 Bay FC vs. Angel City FC PayPal Park 10:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ NWSL+

Saturday, July 27 Orlando Pride vs. Rayadas Inter&Co Stadium 6 p.m. Paramount+ NWSL+

Saturday, July 27 Kansas City Current vs. Pachuca CPKC Stadium 8 p.m. Paramount+ NWSL+

Saturday, July 27 Utah Royals FC vs. Portland Thorns FC America First Field 10 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ NWSL+

Sunday, July 28 Seattle Reign FC vs. Tijuana Lumen Field 6 p.m. Paramount+ NWSL+

Sunday, July 28 NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit Subaru Park 6 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network NWSL+

Sunday, July 28 Houston Dash vs. Tigres Shell Energy Stadium 8 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network NWSL+

Wednesday, July 31 North Carolina Courage vs. Rayadas WakeMed Soccer Park 7 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network NWSL+

Wednesday, July 31 Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars City Stadium 7:30 p.m. Paramount+ NWSL+

Wednesday, July 31 Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC Providence Park 10 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network NWSL+

Wednesday, July 31 Utah Royals FC vs. Tijuana America First Field 10 p.m. Paramount+ NWSL+

Thursday, August 1 Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network NWSL+

Thursday, August 1 Houston Dash vs. Pachuca Shell Energy Stadium 8 p.m. Paramount+ NWSL+

Thursday, August 1 Kansas City Current vs. Tigres CPKC Stadium 8 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ NWSL+

Thursday, August 1 Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC Titan Stadium 10 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ NWSL+

Friday, August 2 NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chivas Red Bull Arena 8 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ TUDN

Friday, August 2 Bay FC vs. América PayPal Park 10:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ TUDN

Tuesday, August 6 TBD CPKC Stadium 5 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ TBD

Tuesday, August 6 TBD CPKC Stadium 9 p.m. CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ TBD

Friday, October 25 TBD Toyota Field TBD CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ TBD

