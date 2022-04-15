Inaugural "Lucky's EggstravaganzaÃ¢ÂÂ to be Held at the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, April 16

April 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today updates to the inaugural "Lucky's Eggstravaganza" this Saturday, April 16 at The Dollar Loan Center. Due to weather concerns, the egg hunt will now take place inside TDLC on the main concourse.

Kids 12 and under, along with their parents or guardians, can begin lining up at the Tiltyard doors, which are located next to Craggy Range, at 1:45 p.m. PT. Participants will be allowed inside the building starting at 2 p.m. PT. Doors will close promptly at 2:15 p.m. PT, and all participants must exit the building by 2:30 p.m. PT. The eggs and prizes will only be hidden on the main concourse. No participants will be allowed to enter the lower bowl, or any other part of the arena.

The egg hunt is not a ticketed event, though all participants will be required to go through a security check point prior to entering the building.

While searching, keep an eye out for a few golden eggs that can be redeemed for special prizes! The prize redemption table will be located in the Tiltyard lobby. Kids should bring their own basket for the egg hunt.

After the egg hunt, fans who plan to attend the Silver Knights 4 p.m. PT puck drop against the Stockton Heat must exit the building and reenter with their ticket. Single-game tickets are available for purchase.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.