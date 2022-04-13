Inaugural "Lucky's EggstravaganzaÃ¢ÂÂ to be Held at the Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, April 16

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the organization will host the inaugural "Lucky's Eggstravaganza" this Saturday, April 16 on the Tiltyard at The Dollar Loan Center. Activations, including an egg hunt for kids 12 and under, will kick off promptly at 2 p.m. PT. While searching, keep an eye out for a few golden eggs that can be redeemed for special prizes! Kids should bring their own basket for the egg hunt.

Additional activities include a meet and greet with Lucky and members of HSK Cast, interactive games, an obstacle course, a 360 photo booth, a live DJ, concessions and happy hour specials, including $5 draft beer on the Tiltyard.

After the egg hunt, fans can head inside to watch the Henderson Silver Knights take on the Stockton Heat. Puck drop will take place at 4 p.m. PT. Single-game tickets are available for purchase.

