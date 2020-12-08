Inaugural JAX Diamond Classic to Feature HBCU Matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After building the highly successful High School Heritage Classic from the ground up, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are partnering with BCSG 360 to host the inaugural JAX Diamond Classic, pitting HBCU institutions Edward Waters College and Savannah State University in a historical matchup on March 22, 2021 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

"We are excited and honored to host the JAX Diamond Classic," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "It is with great pride we showcase our facility to not only the teams from Edward Waters and Savannah State, but also to their fans, alumni and supporters."

The JAX Diamond Classic was organized by BCSG 360, a foundation committed to the exposure of youth in urban areas to the importance of higher education and value of Historical Black Colleges and Universities. Part of the event's proceeds will be donated to support programs for college prep, admittance and scholarships. Both institutions participating in the game will also receive proceeds dedicated to the United Negro College Fund and Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

After five championship berths in eight seasons, including the 2013 conference championship, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Savannah State transitioned to NCAA Division II and began play in 2020 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Savannah State boasts 2019 World Series Champion Kyle McGowin among its alumni, along with Justin Washington, who was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 35th round of the 2019 draft. Edward Waters College's rich baseball history includes baseball pioneer Buck O'Neil, who attended the school before playing and managing in the Negro Leagues, became Major League Baseball's first Black coach and first Black scout and later founded the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Sponsorship and group ticket packages are available by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date, with game time to also be announced at a later date.

Jumbo Shrimp Holiday Packs that include 2021 ticket vouchers, a Jumbo Shrimp hat and $25 e-gift card are available now through Friday, December 18 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. In addition, the club's season tickets, mini-plans and group outings are on sale by calling the club. More information is available on www.jaxshrimp.com.

