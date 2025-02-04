Inaugural Danbury Hat Tricks Scramble Golf Outing: Tuesday, April 8

DANBURY - Join the Danbury Hat Tricks for their Inaugural Scramble Golf Outing on Tuesday, April 8, at the Candlewood Valley Country Club, 401 Danbury Road, New Milford, CT.

The event begins with registration at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Golfers of all skill levels are invited to enjoy a day of friendly competition, food, and fun, all in support of the Danbury Hat Tricks youth program. Tee signs are available for purchase and participants can request to add a Hat Tricks player in their foursome.

Golfers will have the chance to compete for exciting prizes in our "Closest to the Hole", "Longest Drive", and putting competitions, enjoy delicious food, and participate in an auction featuring exclusive items and experiences!

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Location: Candlewood Valley Country Club, New Milford, CT

Registration: $175 per golfer OR $50 for lunch ONLY

$100 per tee sign (optional)

Includes:

Post event lunch and banquet

Prizes and competitions

Option to add a Hat Tricks player to your foursome

Agenda:

8:00AM: Golf registration

9:00AM: Shotgun start

2:00PM: Lunch and auction

Join us for an unforgettable day on the course while supporting the Danbury Hat Tricks youth programs. We look forward to seeing you there!

Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

