Inaugural Class for Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame Revealed

May 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have revealed the first three inductees for the new Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame: Jason Botts, R.A. Dickey and Bobby Jones.

The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame was formed as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, and all three inductees have played key roles in the team's history during the franchise's Bricktown era, which began in 1998. The three honorees will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame prior to the Oklahoma City Dodgers' game Saturday, Aug. 5.

The three selections were made by a five-person committee comprised of media members, baseball historians and civic leaders that worked alongside members of the Oklahoma City Dodgers front office. The committee and the Dodgers front office highlighted one position player, one pitcher and one coach or contributor.

"We feel these three gentlemen selected to officially begin the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame are a perfect representation of what we are aiming for," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes.

Botts spent parts of four seasons in OKC between 2005-08 as a switch-hitting outfielder and designated hitter. He is the team's career leader in RBI, ranks second in doubles and walks and is fifth all-time in hits and home runs. During his time in OKC, he posted a career .299 batting average, .398 on-base percentage and .540 slugging percentage.

Botts played in parts of four seasons in the Majors with the Texas Rangers. He also spent portions of his pro career playing in Japan, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Dickey spent parts of seven seasons with the RedHawks, first between 1999-2003 and then 2005-06. He is the team's all-time leader in games, starts, wins, innings, and strikeouts.

Dickey went to pitch during 15 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, and Seattle Mariners. He earned 120 career wins and led or tied for the league lead in starts for three straight seasons between 2012-14. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2012 with the New York Mets and captured a Gold Glove in 2013.

Jones was the manager of the RedHawks for eight of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark's first 13 seasons. During that time, his teams amassed 595 wins and won five division titles. The RedHawks led the league during the 2005 regular season with an 81-63 record, and in 2008, the team advanced to the PCL Championship Series.

Jones has managed the most games in OKC Triple-A history and is the franchise's all-time winningest manager. He has worked as a coach and adviser in the Texas Rangers organization since 1998.

A temporary display with this year's Hall of Fame class is currently posted on the right field concourse at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, available for all fans to see.

The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame will also include the re-enshrinement of 24 individuals who were selected as part of the Oklahoma City 89ers Hall of Fame between 1981-89, all of which are listed on the current display.

"With the timing of celebrating Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark's 25th anniversary, we felt it was the perfect launching point," said Byrnes. "Although the initial focus will be on the Bricktown era, we wanted to make sure we had the chance to celebrate the franchise back to 1962, as it plays a key role in the Oklahoma City community."

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are on the road for the next two weeks but will return home to play the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, May 16. For more information or to purchase single-game tickets through June, visit okcdodgers.com/tickets or call (405) 218-2182.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2023

Inaugural Class for Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame Revealed - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.