Inaugural Chattanooga FC Sidewalk Sale and Fan Fun Day

Published on June 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







Chattanooga Football Club will be hosting the club's first-ever sidewalk sale and fan fun day as part of the club's celebration of the Summer of Soccer. There will be limited edition merchandise on sale, autographs with players, along with games, giveaways and food trucks at the club's new headquarters.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 13, 2026

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

WHERE:

New CFC Headquarters

1620 Riverfront Parkway

Chattanooga, TN 37408

PARKING:

Parking spaces available at 1620 Riverfront Parkway property. Overflow parking available across from Finley and 20th street.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 10, 2026

Inaugural Chattanooga FC Sidewalk Sale and Fan Fun Day - Chattanooga FC

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