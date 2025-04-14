In the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Las Vegas Aces Select ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦

April 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - With the No. 13 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Las Vegas Aces today selected 6-0 guard/forward Aaliyah Nye out of the University of Alabama, and at No. 35 Harmoni Turner, a 5-10 guard from Harvard University.

"Aaliyah Nye is a great addition to the Aces organization," said Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces president. "She's a player who can consistently knock down a 3-point shot, shooting 45.5% last season while playing in such a competitive conference like the SEC. She's been able to showcase other qualities that help lead her team to postseason play, to get Alabama back to that national level of prominence. Aaliyah Nye also is a very great defensive player who has a very high basketball IQ and we're just excited to have her join the Aces.

"Harmoni is one of those dynamic players that you love watching her style of play, which resembles a player that can score on multiple levels. She can shoot the 3, she can hit the mid-range jumper and she can finish out the rack. We just love the energy that she plays with, and she's another young lady who brings a wealth of knowledge and a high basketball IQ."

No. 13 Aaliyah Nye

Nye, a 2024 All-Southeastern Conference second team selection, set the Alabama record for 3-pointers made in a single season with 109 in 2024-25, breaking her own record of 108 set the previous season. Nye transferred to Alabama after spending two years at the University of Illinois. Owning a 12.2 points per game average over her five-year career, Nye started 128 of 142 career games and closed out her time at Alabama as the program's all-time career leader in made 3-point field goals (293). Nye's 3-point accuracy led the SEC in two of the past three seasons, and her 45.5% accuracy in 2024-25 ranked seventh in the NCAA while her 45.1% shooting from distance in 2022-23 was eighth in the nation.

No. 35 Harmoni Turner

The 2025 Ivy League Player of the Year, Turner is a four-time All-Ivy League selection, including All-Ivy first team in each of the past three seasons. She earned 2022 All-Ivy second team honors as a freshman when she was also named the 2022 Ivy Rookie of the Year. A 2024 All-Ivy Tournament Team selection, Turner was the 2025 Ivy Tournament MVP. As a senior in 2024-25, Turner's 22.5 points per game output led the Ivy and ranked ninth in the nation. Over her four-year career, Turner posted 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while shooting 40.6% from the field and 80.2% from the line.

Two-time WNBA Champions, the Las Vegas Aces begin the 2025 season on May 17 at New York. Following a game at Connecticut on May 20, the Aces will host Washington in their home opener on May 23. Season ticket memberships are sold out but single-game tickets to select games are still available.

