In a Tough Space: Cowboys Clip Rainiers in 10 Innings

April 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-11) slipped to 1-3 on their current homestand Friday night at Cheney Stadium, losing a 5-0 lead after five innings and ultimately succumbing to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-10) by an 8-7 final score in 10.

Zach Green collected the second two-homer game of the season for the Rainiers, beginning with an opposite field solo shot to lead off the second inning. He went yard again in the fifth to make it 5-0, a three run shot that followed a one-out solo shot by Forrest Wall earlier in the frame. Green has gone deep three times this season; it was Wall's first homer of 2022. The other Tacoma two-homer game was by Kevin Padlo (3 RBI), who did so on April 14 at Albuquerque.

Sugar Land's comeback began in the sixth, when Alex McKenna doubled off the wall in right field with two out, ending a no-hit bid by Tacoma starter Darren McCaughan, who had faced the minimum (HBP, DP) to that point. Pedro Leon hit his second home run a batter later, to make it 5-2. With that score in the seventh, the Space Cowboys batted 10 times and scored four, taking a 6-5 lead with the aid of four walks. Lewis Brinson (double) and McKenna had RBI knocks.

The Rainiers rallied back in the eighth, turning a Joe Odom leadoff walk into a run after consecutive one-out singles by Padlo and Marcus Wilson (RBI) to tie the game. Sugar Land would outlast the home side in the 10th amidst international tie-breaker rules however (auto-runner at 2B), driving in a pair of runs courtesy of Leon (double) and Korey Lee (single). Trent Tingelstad's first career Triple-A RBI in the 10th (single) was not enough, as Tacoma fell to 3-2 in one-run games and 5-2 in games decided by two or fewer runs.

Saturday's first pitch will be at 5:05 PT at Cheney Stadium, as the series continues. Seattle Mariners 40-man roster LHP Nick Margevicius is scheduled to start for Tacoma, against Sugar Land RHP Peter Solomon.

