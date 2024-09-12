In a League of His Own: Nick Markanich Is the USL Championship Player of the Month

September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship today announced Charleston Battery forward Nick Markanich had been voted the league's Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for August as the 24-year-old continued his remarkable season with five goals and two assists to lead the league in goal contributions as the Battery continued their pursuit of the Players' Shield.

