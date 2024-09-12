In a League of His Own: Nick Markanich Is the USL Championship Player of the Month
September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
The USL Championship today announced Charleston Battery forward Nick Markanich had been voted the league's Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for August as the 24-year-old continued his remarkable season with five goals and two assists to lead the league in goal contributions as the Battery continued their pursuit of the Players' Shield.
Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 12, 2024
- FC Tulsa Announces Sugar Skull-Inspired T-Shirt Giveaway for Vamos Tulsa Night - FC Tulsa
- Preview: Hounds at Tampa Bay Rowdies - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Two Detroit City FC Players Selected for 2024 Minifootball World Cup - Detroit City FC
- Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich Wins August USL Championship Player of the Month Award - Charleston Battery
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Launch Second Community Investment Round - Oakland Roots
- Watch Party: Phoenix Rising FC vs Sacramento Republic FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Memphis 901 FC Launches 2024 Community Kit as Part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month - Memphis 901 FC
- Yosef's Birthday Goal Pushes FC Tulsa to Point, 1-1 Draw Versus Las Vegas Lights FC - FC Tulsa
- Rowdies Lose 2-0 in Birmingham - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Legion FC Stymies Tampa Bay Attack in 2-0 Win - Birmingham Legion FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston Battery Stories
- Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich Wins August USL Championship Player of the Month Award
- Charleston Battery Sign Mexican Youth International Viggo Ortiz to USL Academy Contract
- Battery Complete 2-1 Comeback Win Over Sacramento, Markanich and Ycaza Score
- Battery Host Sacramento in Heavy-Weight Clash Saturday
- Charleston Battery's Leland Archer Called up by Trinidad and Tobago for Concacaf Nations League