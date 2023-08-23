Impressive Pitching Pushes Surge to Win

August 23, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Little Rock, AR - David Festa pitched an impressive outing in tonight's ball game. He struck out seven Arkansas batters over five innings and laid the groundwork for the Surge to cruise to victory after allowing only one run. Alex Isola came in clutch with three RBIs and the Wind Surge defeated the Travelers 5-1. The series is now tied at a game apiece.

The Wind Surge took an early lead in the top of the first. Isola hit his first RBI of the ball game on a soft fly ball to center field for an RBI single.

Wichita was gifted a run in the top of the fifth. A throwing error and a wild pitch allowed Will Holland to reach home after he singled and stole second base.

Arkansas was held without a hit until the fifth inning. A ball dropped in shallow left after it hit off the sprinting shortstop's glove for the first hit. Logan Warmoth drove in the only run of the ballgame for Arkansas. He hit a two-out RBI single on a ground ball that ricocheted off the Wind Surge pitcher's leg to second base.

Isola hit his second RBI of the day in the top of the seventh. He hit a soft line drive for an RBI single with two outs to give the Wind Surge a two-run lead.

The Wind Surge extended their lead in the top of the ninth. Another wild pitch by Travelers pitching allowed a run to score and then Isola hit his third RBI of the game on a line drive to center field.

David Festa made his 19th start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched five innings and only allowed one run off two hits. He struck out seven batters and walked none. He earned the win, and his record improves to (3-3).

Arkansas starting pitcher Blas Castano pitched three and a third innings where he gave up one run off two hits. He struck out three batters and walked three more. He was credited with the loss.

The Wichita Wind Surge improved to (25-22, 53-62) and the Arkansas Travelers fall to (19-27, 64-51).

NOTES: Seth Gray extended his hitting streak to ten games. Wind Surge Manager Ramon Borrego earned his 200th career win with tonight's victory.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge continue their six-game series on the road against the Arkansas Travelers. Game three will be played Thursday, August 24th and first pitch will be at 6:35 PM. RH Jaylin Nowlin will take the mound for the Wind Surge and RH Jimmy Joyce will start on the mound for the Travelers.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, August 29th and will face the San Antonio Missions. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.