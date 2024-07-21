Impressive Drive for Calgary Sets up 3rd Touchdown: CFL

July 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







A 25-yd pass to Michel and a 40-yd rush from Barnes, sets up a Barnes touchdown, Calgary's third of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2024

Elks Sign Running Back Justin Rankin - Edmonton Elks

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.