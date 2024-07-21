Impressive Drive for Calgary Sets up 3rd Touchdown: CFL
July 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
A 25-yd pass to Michel and a 40-yd rush from Barnes, sets up a Barnes touchdown, Calgary's third of the game.
