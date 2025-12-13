Impotent Comets Fall to Milwaukee

INDEPENDENCE, MO - - The Kansas City Comets ended a home game against the Milwaukee Wave on the losing end first time in more than five years, falling to their rival 9-6 on Friday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena.

A 7-1 run from the Wave, which began in the second quarter and ended early in the fourth, proved to be insurmountable for the Comets after going four goals behind in the final frame. The Comets have now dropped their first home game this season, and second loss in three games.

The Comets did show some positive signs, particularly in the first half when they opened the scoring with Zach Reget showcasing his target abilities and finding Nacho Flores on the opening score. Milwaukee eventually found the equalizer with Alex Sanchez bagging his first of the evening.

The rivalry action hit a summit when Milwaukee forward Derek Huffman and Christian Anderaos battled along the boards early in the second quarter. Huffman brought his night to an early conclusion when he shoved Anderaos head-first into the boards, resulting in a direct red card.

The Comets eventually found themselves down a player, but just like how they ended last weekend, Rian Marques supplied a short-handed goal. Shortly after, Zach Reget got himself on the scoresheet after snapping his head down on a delightful cross-field delivery from Dominic Francis to give the Comets a 3-1 advantage midway through the second quarter.

Then the Wave came storming back with fury, beginning with Sanchez making it 3-2 before Max Ferdinand scored the equaliser just before halftime. Milwaukee took its first lead of the night when Mario Alvarez scored 48 seconds into the second half, followed by Shawn Azcueta's strike to make it 4-2.

The Comets found some life when Marques scored his second, assisted by Leo Acosta, only for Milwaukee to extend its lead to 7-4 with Ricardo Carvalho forcing a score and Sanchez scoring his second. Milwaukee grew its lead to four in the fourth after Sanchez completed his hat trick.

A fourth-quarter comeback bid began with Acosta firing a laser in off a restart, set up by Stefan Mijatovic. The Comets pulled back within two scores when Francis calmly converted a shootout attempt.

Milwaukee shut the door as Javier Steinwascher scored the final dagger against six attackers in the final minute, securing a 9-6 road win for the Wave.

"I think we should have had this game," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "We had moments where we had momentum that we gave away. We made mistakes and we got punished, and they made mistakes and we didn't punish them enough."

The Comets dropped to 3-2-0 on the season while the Wave secured a second straight road win, improving to 2-0-0.

The Comets will make the trek back to New York to conclude this weekend for a meeting against Utica City FC on Sunday, then kick off a four-game set with St. Louis on Dec. 21. The Comets return home on Saturday, Dec. 27.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST KC Flores (Reget) 4:17; MKE Sanchez 8:25. None.

2ND KC Marques (Vandegriffe) 7:12 SH; KC Reget (Francis) 8:38; MKE Sanchez (Walls) 9:37; Ferdinand (A. Steinwascher) 14:19. KC Anderaos (bc - holding) 3:25; MKE (rc - violent conduct or serious foul play) 3:25; KC Thetsane (bc - holding) 6:08.

3RD MKE Alvarez (Flores) 0:48; MKE Azcueta (Ludwig) 1:22; KC Marques (Aocsta) 2:48; MKE Carvalho 7:27; MKE Alvarez 14:31. None.

4TH MKE Sanchez (Carvalho) 4:08; KC Acosta (Mijatovic) 4:17; KC Francis 6:13 SO; MKE J. Steinwascher 14:20. MKE Flores (bc - tripping) 6:07; MKE Walls (bc - holding) 7:58; MKE Correa (bc - unsportsmanlike conduct) 10:22; KC Marques (bc - kicking) 10:22; KC Anderaos (yc - dissent) 10:59.

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS MILWAUKEE

SHOTS 29 40

BLOCKS 15 11

FOULS 20 22

PENALTY MINUTES 16 8

POWER PLAY 0/4 0/3

Attendance - 5,026







