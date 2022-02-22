Important Schedule Change Information
February 22, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
February 27 - Game Postponed
March 31 - At Home vs. Macon - 7:05 p.m. CT
April 10 - At Macon - 3:00 p.m. CT
Game tickets for Feb. 27 are valid for the March 31 game. All tickets will be honored with the same seat. No new ticket will be needed.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Pensacola Bay Center will not be able to provide an ice sheet in a safe and suitable manner for the presentation of professional hockey this upcoming weekend. We have worked with the Macon Mayhem, SPHL league office and ASM Global at the Pensacola Bay Center to coordinate these schedule changes.
