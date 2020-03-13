Important Information for Captains Fans

March 13, 2020 - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - Nothing is more important to the Lake County Captains organization than the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and employees. Earlier today, Minor League Baseball issued a statement that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed in light of the coronavirus outbreak. In accordance with that decision and the safety recommendations made by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, we have decided to postpone our Tickets on Sale Day event, which was scheduled to take place at the ballpark this Saturday, March 14. Future plans for Tickets on Sale Day will be determined as more information becomes available. We are committed to putting the health and safety of our community above all else.

Important information for Season Ticket Holders

As a result of the decision to postpone Tickets on Sale Day, ticket package pick-up for Season Ticket Holders has been postponed until further notice. We will be releasing information on a new pick-up date at a later time. Please follow the Captains on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for further updates. Fans may also call 440-975-8085.

