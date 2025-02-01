Ignite Return Home to Face Fury on Family Day Presented by Team Rehab

FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite return home for the first time in more than two weeks on Sunday to take on the Columbus Fury, on Family Day presented by Team Rehab.

The Pro Volleyball Federation match starts at 6 p.m. ET at Fishers Event Center with tickets available at IndyIgniteVB.com. Family Day focuses on bringing families together to enjoy the excitement of professional volleyball and includes the chance for fans to join in a post-match faith and family devotional.

The Ignite enter Sunday's match with a 3-2 record following their loss Friday at Vegas. It's a quick turnaround for Indy, whose match didn't finish until after midnight ET late Friday night. The team is flying back to Indianapolis today and won't practice before Sunday evening's match other than a short "serve and pass" session the same morning.

Head Coach George Padjen said the staff learned from the team's first long road trip, to San Diego on January 24. That didn't include another match two days later, however, so focus on the players' physical recovery and fluid replenishment between the matches will be key this time.

"We're going to learn more this week, how do we do this Friday to Sunday?" Padjen said of the two matches in a span of less than 48 hours, with extensive travel in between. "I think it's difficult, but like anything, it's what you make of it. You can make the choice to believe that it's an impossible task and it's going to be really hard and you can't do it. Or you can go, 'Hey, this is going to be tough but we'll show you how tough we are.' Those are your choices. I believe our team will choose the latter."

The Fury also played Friday night, losing at Omaha. Columbus enters Sunday's match with a 0-6 record that includes a five-set home loss to Indy on January 18.

Sunday's match will be televised nationally on FS2.

Voting for PVF All-Stars Still Open with Indy Hosting Match

Fan voting is still ongoing to select players for the PVF All-Star Match to be held at Fishers Event Center on Saturday, February 22. It's the chance for fans to cast ballots to see their favorite Ignite players play in front of their home crowd in the inaugural All-Star Match along with the league's best. The match will air live on the CBS national network beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Visit ProVolleyball.com/vote to vote. Two players may be selected at each position (outside hitter, opposite hitter, middle blocker, libero and setter). Every player on every PVF team is eligible. The top vote-getters at each position will earn a spot on the All-Star roster, with additional players selected by PVF coaches and the league office.

Tickets for the PVF All-Star Match are available at ProVolleyball.com/pvftickets or the Fishers Event Center box office.

