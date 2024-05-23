IFL Week 11 Betting Lines

Week 11 of the 2024 IFL season has arrived, with action starting Friday night between the Green Bay Blizzard and Iowa Barnstormers. Below are the lines for Week 11's action according to DraftKings. Lines are available on betting platforms where sports betting is legal. Users must meet all requirements necessary to participate in legal sports betting.

Green Bay Blizzard (6-2) @ Iowa Barnstormers (2-6)

Spread: -9.5 (GB)

O/U: 80.5

mL: -380 (GB)

Week 11 kicks off in Des Moines, IA, as the Green Bay Blizzard take on the Iowa Barnstormers, as they look to win their third game in a row. Following back-to-back victories at home, the Blizzard hit the road to take on Iowa, as they're favored by just short of 10 points this week. These teams have played twice this season, with Green Bay holding a 2-0 lead over Iowa this season.

As nearly double-digit favorites on the road, the Blizzard look to get back on a winning streak. Green Bay's offensive average was boosted last week, as the Blizzard scored 67 points in their win against Frisco. Before then, Green Bay surpassed 40 points just twice, as Green Bay has relied more on their stout defense to win games than dashing offense. Defensively, the Blizzard allows an average of 33.3 points per game, ranking the top team at keeping opponents from scoring. With a spread of nine-and-a-half points favoring Green Bay, it's probable that the Blizzard remain one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Following a thrilling loss in Week 10, the Barnstormers enter the week looking to overcome being home-team underdogs. Though they're winless against Green Bay this season, they could wrap up the season series with a win, avoiding a sweep. The Barnstormers' offense ranks near the bottom of the league, averaging just below 40 points scored per game. Defensively, they're statistically middle-of-the-pack, allowing 45.1 points to opponents on average. To avoid back-to-back losses, Iowa must find ways to execute against one of the league's top defenses.

Oddsmakers have the over-under line set at 80.5 points, with this line as the week's lowest total. With both teams combining for an average of 82.3 points, this week's over-under is achievable.

Tulsa Oilers (3-5) @ Massachusetts Pirates (5-3)

Spread: -10 (MASS)

O/U: 82.5

mL: N/A

Following back-to-back upset losses for Massachusetts, the Pirates come into this week favored by double digits against the Tulsa Oilers. This will be these teams' first matchup of the season, giving both sides a fresh look at each other on Saturday evening.

Massachusetts began this season winning five of their first six games, followed by two losses in a row to teams they were favored against. The Pirates have battled quarterback injuries, as Alejandro Bennifield has been in and out of the lineup these past four games. Through eight games, the Pirates score an average of 41.6 points per game, while their defense ranks near the top of the league, allowing the second-least points with 38.4 points. In front of a home crowd, the Pirates aim to win their first game since April 27.

Entering the week, the Oilers are amidst a three-game losing streak, as their last win was a 72-59 victory against Quad City in Week Seven. Since then, the Oilers have averaged 36.3 points per game, allowing 47.6 on average. Quarterback Andre Sale made his 2024 debut last week, completing 18/35 passes for 160 yards and six touchdowns. With the Pirates losing by way of upset in their previous two games, Tulsa could make it three upsets in a row with a win on Saturday evening.

This game's over-under line is set at 82.5 points, as both teams score an average of 83.2 points combined. For the over to hit in this matchup, both offenses must reach their yearly average of points scored.

Duke City Gladiators (0-7) @ Arizona Rattlers (4-4)

Spread: -14.5 (ARI)

O/U: 87.5

mL: N/A

As the Duke City Gladiators look for their first win of the season, they face off against the Arizona Rattlers in Week 11. Arizona enters the week off a defeat at the hands of Bay Area, but they're favored by more than two touchdowns in this matchup. Arizona's 14.5-point spread is the largest of the week, as Duke City remains the only winless team in the league through 11 weeks.

After losing their three-game win streak in Week 10, the Rattlers look to bounce back with a victory against the winless Gladiators. Through their first eight weeks of the season, Arizona has scored an average of 46.8 points per week, ranking them among the top half of the league offensively. Defensively, they allow 46.1 points per game as one of the more scored-on teams in the league. As multiple-touchdown favorites this week, the Rattlers are probable to come away with their fifth win of the season.

Facing the largest spread of the week, the Duke City Gladiators aim for an upset this week on the road. The Gladiators came close to victory in Week Nine against the Gunslingers, but last week, lost convincingly to the Strike Force. The Gladiators enter this week after a scoreless second half against San Diego, as they were on pace for one of their best offensive performances of the season had they replicated their first half to close out Week 10. Averaging 35.1 points per week while allowing an average of 46 points to opponents, one side of the ball must out-perform to come away with the upset victory this week.

The over-under line for this game is set at 87.5 points, as both teams combine for an average of 81.9 points. For these two teams to surpass the over, one of these teams must carry extra weight on offense.

San Antonio Gunslingers (4-4) @ Bay Area Panthers (7-1)

Spread: -9 (BAY)

O/U: 106.5

mL: -380 (BAY)

Continuing the Saturday action, the San Antonio Gunslingers take on the Bay Area Panthers in a battle of high-scoring offenses. Following back-to-back wins, the Panthers aim for three in a row, as the oddsmakers favor Bay Area by nine points.

After wins against Northern Arizona and the Rattlers, Bay Area is favored to win their third straight in front of a home crowd, opening a three-game home stretch. Offensively, Bay Area comes into the week in the top half of the league in scoring, as Daquan Neal has led the Panthers to two wins in a row. Following their highest-scoring game of the season last week, Bay Area's offense is coming into this game with a lot of offensive momentum. This week, the Panthers' defense faces one of their top challenges yet, as they face off against the highest-scoring offense in the IFL. Having lost to Vegas, another high-scoring offense, the Panthers could have their work cut out for them in attaining a nine-point winning margin on Saturday night.

As the away team, the Gunslingers enter hostile territory as they look to extend their winning streak to three games with an upset on Saturday night. San Antonio sports the highest-scoring offense in the league, averaging 54.5 points per game. Their defense is scored on at an even higher rate, as they allow an average of 55.3 points per game. The Gunslingers' defense has allowed fewer than 50 points twice this season, making each game of theirs a high-scoring affair. To come away with the upset on the road, San Antonio must find ways to stop a surgical Bay Area offense.

In the highest over-under line of the week, the line sits at 106.5 points. Both teams combine for 101.4 points on average, but with San Antonio's defensive allowance this season, Bay Area likely scores a bit more than their average total.

Tucson Sugar Skulls (2-5) @ Northern Arizona Wranglers (5-3)

Spread: -8.5 (NAZ)

O/U: 88.5

mL: -325 (NAZ)

Both teams enter this week following wins the week prior, and although the Tucson Sugar Skulls upset the Knight Hawks in thrilling fashion last week, Northern Arizona Wranglers are favored by eight-and-a-half points this week.

Northern Arizona pulled off the upset last week in Massachusetts, as the Wranglers won 41-40 in a Saturday afternoon thriller. Offensively, the Wranglers rank smack-dab in the middle of the league, averaging 43.9 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Northern Arizona ranks among the best at keeping defenders out of the end zone, allowing an average of 42.3 points per game. Against a team with a lot of momentum following a massive upset victory, Northern Arizona must not fall for the trap game if they want to keep their winning streak intact.

After their overtime victory against Vegas last week, the Sugar Skulls look to build off the momentum with their third win of the season. Offensively, Tucson had their second-highest-scoring performance of the season, surpassing 50 points for the second time. On the season, however, the Sugar Skulls are in the bottom quarter of the league in scoring, averaging just over 40 points per game. On the flip side, Tucson's defense also ranks as one of the most-scored-on teams in the league, allowing an average of 47.1 points per game. The Sugar Skulls must build on last week's thrilling victory to come away with the upset on the road this week.

Oddsmakers set the over-under line for this matchup at 88.5 points, making this an over requiring more points from one side to be reached. These teams combine for 84.6 points on average, trailing the over-under line by fewer than four total points.

Frisco Fighters (6-2) @ San Diego Strike Force (5-3)

Spread: -1 (FRI)

O/U: 97.5

mL: -110 (FRI & SD)

In Sunday's sole matchup, the Frisco Fighters take on the San Diego Strike Force, as this is the only time these teams face off in the regular season. Frisco is favored by one point, making this game a pick'em between two strong teams.

After facing an upset loss last week, the Frisco Fighters aim to bounce back this week with a win against San Diego. Through eight games this season, Frisco is a top-three-scoring offense, averaging 51.8 points per game. With TJ Edwards sidelined last week due to injury, Larry Harrington led the Fighters' offense again in Week 10. Defensively, the Fighters allow an average of 43.8 points per game, making them one of the more stout defensive units. Against a strong San Diego offense, the Fighters' defense must get to Nate Davis, as Davis is one of the league's best pure passers.

Following a convincing victory against Duke City last week, the Strike Force defense played phenomenally in the second half, holding the Gladiators scoreless following the first two quarters. On the offensive side of the ball, the Strike Force is led by Nate Davis, a quarterback who's led San Diego to over 50 points scored per game. Trailing just Sam Castronova in touchdown passes (46), Nate Davis is a threat to all opposing defenses, totaling 33 touchdown passes through eight games. Continuing off last week's momentum, the Strike Force could upset Frisco in front of a home crowd on Sunday night.

As the second-highest over-under of the week, the oddsmakers set the line at 97.5 points this week. Both teams combine for over 100 points on average, making this an achievable over for both teams to meet.

The entirety of Week 11 can be streamed from the IFL YouTube Channel or Caffeine TV. Action for this week can be found on all legal betting platforms where legal gambling is permitted. Please bet responsibly.

