IFL Quick Hits Week 3
April 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video
IFL Quick Hits - Week 3 Big-time plays. Bold finishes. And a whole lotta chaos. Catch up on all the can't-miss moments from around the league in this week's edition of IFL Quick Hits!
Indoor Football League Stories from April 9, 2025
