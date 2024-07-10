IFL Plays of the Week 17
July 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video
Week 17 Plays of the Week!
Check out the most electrifying plays from Week 17 in the IFL! From jaw-dropping touchdowns to game-changing moments, we've got it all covered. Which play was your favorite?
