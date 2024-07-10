IFL Plays of the Week 17

July 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video







Week 17 Plays of the Week!

Check out the most electrifying plays from Week 17 in the IFL! From jaw-dropping touchdowns to game-changing moments, we've got it all covered. Which play was your favorite?

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.