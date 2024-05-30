IFL Announces Week 11 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 11 of the 2024 IFL season. Joshua Jones (NAZ) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Antwon Kincade (BAY) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Gabriel Rui (IA) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Joshua Jones, QB, Northern Arizona Wranglers

In the Wranglers' 60-53 victory against the Sugar Skulls in Week 11, quarterback Joshua Jones was responsible for all eight of their touchdowns. Jones finished the night 14/25 for 248 yards, seven touchdown passes, and an additional touchdown with less than a minute remaining, ultimately resulting in the win for Northern Arizona. His eight touchdown performance was among the best in the league this season, and it resulted in Joshua Jones earning Week 11 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Antwon Kincade, DB, Bay Area Panthers

Following a win against the top-scoring offense in the league at the time, Antwon Kincade was a force to be reckoned with. Kincade finished the night with 10.5 tackles, one-and-a-half tackles for loss, an interception, half a sack, and two pass breakups against the top passer in the league. Along with a winning performance for Bay Area, Antwon Kincade earns Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Gabriel Rui, K, Iowa Barnstormers

Kicking Week 11 off, the Iowa Barnstormers' efforts against Green Bay were boosted by the leg of Gabriel Rui, as Rui earns his second Special Teams of the Week award this season. Rui finished the night 4/4 on PATs and 2/2 on field goal attempts, adding three deuces to his total. Of the Barnstormers' 40 points, Gabriel Rui was responsible for nearly half, adding 16 points to the scoreboard himself. Rui continued to showcase an impressive leg, earning him Week 11 Special Teams Player of the Week.

The 2024 IFL season continues, as Week 12 kicks off on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT. All the Week 12 action can be streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel or Caffeine TV.

