IFL Announces Week 10 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 10 of the 2024 IFL season. Sam Castronova (SA) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Laronji Vason-McCoy (SF) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Kyle Kaplan (QC) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Sam Castronova, QB, San Antonio Gunslingers

For a third time this season, Gunslingers quarterback Sam Castronova earns Offensive Player of the Week honors. On Saturday evening's contest with Tulsa, Castronova had a nearly perfect performance, finishing the night 20/25 for 274 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 51 yards with his legs. Castronova now holds three of the top-four games with most passing yards thrown, as this performance leads the entire IFL.

Laronji Vason-McCoy, DB, Sioux Falls Storm

In a victorious matchup against the Jacksonville Sharks, defensive back Laronji Vason-McCoy hauled in his first two interceptions of the 2024 season, leading the team in that category. Vason-McCoy also ended the night with four-and-a-half tackles, including a forced fumble. This performance earned Vason-McCoy Week 10 Defensive Player of the Week.

Kyle Kaplan, K, Quad City Steamwheelers

Kicking off Week 10, the Quad City Steamwheelers squeaked away with a win as time expired. A driving factor in this win was the performance of Steamwheelers kicker Kyle Kaplan. In the thrilling matchup, Kaplan finished the night 6/6 on PATs and 5/6 on field goals, as the final field goal put Quad City on top with zeroes on the clock. Converting on the game-winning kick and adding 21 points from his leg alone earned him Week 10 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

The 2024 IFL season continues, as Week 11 kicks off on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT. All the Week 11 action can be streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel or Caffeine TV.

