IF/OF Nate Fisbeck Acquired, Signed by Washington

February 8, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the acquisition of infielder/outfielder Nate Fisbeck, who was acquired in a trade from the Boise Hawks in late January for a player to be named. Fisbeck played five seasons at McNeese State and then made his pro debut with the Pioneer League's Boise Hawks last season.

With Boise, Fisbeck slashed .360/.435/.760 in 115 plate appearances (100 at bats). In 26 games, he scored 27 runs, hit eight doubles, one triple and belted 10 home runs with 28 RBI.

"[We're] really happy to be able to acquire Nate. He's a kid that I tried really hard to sign when he finished up school last summer before heading to the Pioneer League," said Washington manager Tom Vaeth. "Nate plays with a lot of passion and brings much-needed versatility to our roster. He can play all over the infield and outfield and offensively he has a reputation for being a tough out at the plate."

At McNeese State, Fisbeck played in 29 games each of his first two seasons before becoming a regular for the next three, including the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign (17 games). He missed a season with injury between the first two and final three he played in.

In 2019, Fisbeck hit 12 home runs and drove in 50 with 21 doubles, 53 runs scored, a career-high six stolen bases and a .304/.378/.541 slash line. In 17 games in the shortened-2020 season, he drove in 16 runs and hit two home runs in 17 games. The 2021 campaign was arguably his best with the Cowboys. He slashed .302/.398/.509 with nine home runs, 17 doubles and two triples, but drove in 63, 13 more than his 2019 total in 16 fewer plate appearances.

Fisbeck played second base, third base, shortstop and corner outfield in his time at McNeese State.

The Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 8, 2022

IF/OF Nate Fisbeck Acquired, Signed by Washington - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.