Idoko, Roberts and Teuhema fined
October 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:
Calgary defensive lineman George Idoko has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Edmonton wide receiver Tevin Jones.
Calgary linebacker Jacob Roberts has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Edmonton defensive back Kordell Jackson.
BC defensive lineman Sione Teuhema has been fined for delivering a high hit on Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.
