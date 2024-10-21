Idoko, Roberts and Teuhema fined

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Calgary defensive lineman George Idoko has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Edmonton wide receiver Tevin Jones.

Calgary linebacker Jacob Roberts has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Edmonton defensive back Kordell Jackson.

BC defensive lineman Sione Teuhema has been fined for delivering a high hit on Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

