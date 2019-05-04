Idaho Forces Game 6 in Tulsa

BOISE, ID - The Mountain Division Finals will need a sixth game, after the Idaho Steelheads (6-4-0) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (7-5-0), 3-1 Friday in Game 6 at CenturyLink Arena.

Through a scoreless first period, Tulsa and Idaho each had 12 shots on goal with nothing to show for it. The Oilers appeared to have scored late in the frame when Alex Dostie swept a loose puck underneath a sprawled-out Tomas Sholl and it appeared to cross the goal line, but was waived off. The Steelheads were unsuccessful on the only power play of the period.

Tulsa took a 25-19 shots advantage through another scoreless period, outshooting Idaho 13-7 in the middle frame. The Oilers had a brief 5-on-3 power play, but could not convert.

Idaho broke the scoreless deadlock when Reid Petryk scored 4:07 into the third on a snap shot from the right circle that went into the top of the net. A.J. White made it 2-0 at 8:33 on a backdoor pass that he corralled and lifted over Devin Williams. Nolan Gluchowski scored 16 seconds later on a point shot that went off of a body and in. The Oilers answered, when Scott Henegar tipped a shot from Adam Phillips into the net to make it 3-1. Tulsa could not complete the comeback, as Sholl stopped 34 of 35. Williams stopped 33 of 36 in the loss.

The series now shifts back to Tulsa for Game 6 Sunday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal Radio Network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm.

