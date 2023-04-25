Idaho Falls Chukars Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

April 25, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







The Chukars are working to make the 2023 season a memorable one, with a jam-packed promotional schedule with exciting giveaways, jerseys, and theme nights throughout the season.

The promotional schedule includes

Eight Specialty Jersey Nights

Fans will see more jersey combinations than ever before with eight specialty jerseys worn this season. Specialty jerseys will include: new Copa de la Diversion Los Chukars jerseys worn every Sunday (with the exception of July 2), new designs for Cancer Awareness (June 14), Independence Day (July 1 and 2), and Pride Jerseys (June 22), First Responders (August 16), Military (July 21), Spud Kings (June 21 and September 7), and Fybercom (June 2) jerseys. All jerseys will be auctioned with 100% of the proceeds going to local charities.

Three Firework Shows

We're excited to offer fans three postgame firework extravaganzas this season on May 26, July 2, and September 9.

15 Giveaways on 18 Nights

Who doesn't love getting a free item at the ballpark, fans this season will go home with: Chukars Clear Bags (May 20 & 22) Royal Theaters Coupons (May 30), Rally Towels (May 31), Los Chukars Hats (June 4), ABSee Vision T Shirts (June 15), Chukars Hats (July 8), Team Posters (June 2/3, June 30, August 1), STEAM T Shirts (August 1), Squatch Bobbleheads (August 2), Hawaiian Shirts (August 8), Chukars Baseballs (August 10), Fleece Blankets (August 18), Sun Shades (August 19), Wackerli GMC T Shirts (September 8), Highway Series T Shirts (date TBD).

Little League Nights/Youth Nights

The Chukars are always excited to welcome the teams of all the area little leagues to join us at Melaleuca Field. This season this season we're excited to host The Knothole Bobbie Sox's Night (May 27), Idaho Falls Little League Night (June 3) and Ammon Little League Night (June 30). We're also excited to host exciting youth promotions like the annual Bank of Idaho Kids Clinic, where kids ages 5-13 can come do baseball drills with the Chukars players (June 3), the return of STEAM Day Camp, where kids grades 2-5 can sign up for a free day full of learning activities from the communities leaders in STEAM fields, Idaho Falls Library Summer Reading Program, and the IDeal Idaho Kids Take the Field Program.

New Promotional Nights

The Chukars are excited to host their first Fan Fest before the season. This free event will be the communities first chance to meet the team and coaching staff for the 2023 season. The players and coaches will be throughout the ballpark with games, autographs, and Q&A's, and chances for fans to win tickets courtesy of TruLeap. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in new theme nights like Military Appreciation (July 21), First Responder Appreciation (August 16), and Spud Kings Night (September 7).

Returning Promotional Nights

Fans can plan for some of their favorite yearly promotions like: Opening Day Fireworks (May 26), No Alcohol Night and Rexburg Night (June 1), Shelly Firth Night (June 13), Cancer Awareness Night (June 14), Potato Night (June 21), Pride Night (June 22), Princess and Hero Night (July 6), Law Enforcement Appreciation (7/19), Breast Cancer Awareness (7/20), Beach Party (7/22), $1 Hot Dog Night (August 15), Chamber of Commerce Night (August 29), Fan Appreciation (September 8), and End of the Regular Season Firework Show (September 9). Join us for weekly promotions $5 Senior Wednesdays and $1 off Beer on Sundays.

2023 is going to be the best year of Chukars baseball ever and there's still time for you to purchase season tickets, good-anytime tickets, advertising and company parties!

Below you will find our entire 2023 promotional schedule. Dates are subject to change due to weather, and promotional nights will be added throughout the season.

May 18 Chukars Fan Fest Presented by TruLeap, featuring Sparklight and The Pick

May 20 Boise Hawks Exhibition Game / Clear Bag Giveaway presented by Conan Heating and Air Conditioning, TruLeap, Hellfire BBQ, Sandhill Media

May 22 Bandits vs Chukars / Clear Bag Giveaway presented by Conan Heating and Air Conditioning, American Legion Post 56, Sandhill Media

May 26 Opening Day with Postgame Firework Show, presented by Bingham Healthcare, Bank of Idaho, Sandhill Media, Local News 8

May 27 Wakerli Subaru Night / Knothole/Bobbie Sox Night, presented by iPak, The Wolf, The Pick

May 28 Los Chukars Latino Heritage Day / $1 off Beer, presented by Bingham Healthcare, Toyota, Idahoan, Watkins Distributing, INL, Hellfire BBQ, La Super Caliente, Telemundo

May 30 Royal Theater Coupon Giveaway, presented by Royal Theaters

May 31 Rally Towel Giveaway, presented by Idaho Falls Community Hospital

June 1 No Alcohol Night / Rexburg Night, presented by Deseret Book, Biomat, East Idaho Public Health, Rexburg Rehab, Star 98

June 2 Specialty Jersey Night / Grand Peaks Prime Meats Night / Team Poster Giveaway, presented by Fybercom, Teton Delivery, Domino's Pizza, Local News 8, MyFM, 980 The Sports Zone

June 3 Kids Clinic / IF Little League Night / Team Poster Giveaway, presented by Bank of Idaho, Thomson Holman Wheiler, Domino's Pizza, KPVI, MyFM, 980 the Sports Zone

June 4 Los Chukars Hat Giveaway / $1 off Beer, presented by Toyota, Bingham Healthcare, Idahoan, Watkins Distributing, INL, Hellfire BBQ, La Super Caliente, Telemundo

June 13 Shelly and Firth Night, presented by GPOD, Cox Honey, Hard Time Food Plaza

June 14 Health Fair / Specialty Cancer Awareness Jersey Night, presented by Teton Cancer Institute, Star 98, KID News Radio

June 15 ABSee Vision T Shirt Giveaway / INL Night, presented by ABSee Vision, INL, Fox 5, Arrow 107, MyFM

June 20 Odells Furniture Night / Grider and Peterson Real Estate Night / Jefferson County Night, presented by La Pier and Associates, The Pick

June 21 Potato Night / Spud Kings Specialty Jersey Night, presented by Wada Farms, Spudnik, Idahoan Foods, The Idaho Potato Commission, The Pick

June 22 Pride Night, presented by Idaho Falls Pride, KPVI, Now 105, 980 The Sports Zone

June 30 Ammon Little League Night / Team Poster Giveaway, presented by Modern Woodman, Domino's Pizza, MyFM, 980 The Sports Zone

July 1 Specialty Independence Day Jerseys, presented by Lithia Ford, KUPI 99, Now 105, News Talk, Eyewitness News 3

July 2 Specialty Independence Day Jerseys, presented by Lithia Ford, KUPI 99, Now 105, News Talk, Eyewitness News 3

July 6 Princess and Hero Night, presented by Culver's, Journey's. KPVI, Star 98

July 7 Idaho Wheat Commission Night / Answers Night, presented by KUPI Legends

July 8 Chukars Team Cap Giveaway, presented by Toyota, Page Insurance, Local News 8

July 18 Westmark Credit Union Night, presented by KUPI Legends

July 19 Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, presented by Broulims, DL Evans, The Wolf, KID News Radio

July 20 Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Blue Cross of Idaho, Idaho Environmental Coalition, Sparklight, Now 105, MyFM

July 21 Specialty Jersey Night, presented by Mission 43, Roof Rescue, KPVI

July 22 Beach Party, presented by Lookout Credit Union and Arrow 107

July 23 Los Chukars Latino Heritage Day / $1 off Beer, presented by Bingham Healthcare, Toyota, Idahoan, Watkins Distributing, INL, Hellfire BBQ, La Super Caliente, Telemundo

July 29 Women's Baseball Game Idaho Falls Spud Queens vs Ogden Whoopie Girls, presented by 980 The Sports Zone, KUPI 99, News Talk

August 1 STEAM Day Camp / STEAM Night / Team Poster Giveaway, presented by Bingham Healthcare, Mountain View Hospital, IDeal Idaho, ABSee Vision, Maggie's Place, Shift Idaho, Domino's Pizza, Bank of Idaho, Eyewitness News 3, MyFM, 980 the Sports Zone

August 2 Sasquatch Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by The Office of Highway Safety, Bank of Idaho, Fox 5

August 3 Summer Reading Program Night, presented by ABSee Vision, Shift Idaho, Bank of Idaho, KUPI Legends

August 8 Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, presented by Bingham Healthcare and Local News 8

August 9 Builders First Source Night, presented by The Pick

August 10 Baseball Giveaway, presented by Intermountain Gas, AAA of Idaho, KUPI 99, Fox 5

August 15 $1 Hot Dog Night, presented by Biolife, Melaleuca, Arrow 107, MyFM

August 16 First Responders Appreciation with Specialty Jersey, presented by Heroes Defense, Paul Davis Restoration, Qal Tek, Sparklight, Newstalk, 980 The Sports Zone

August 17 Idaho Environmental Coalition Night, presented by Now 105

August 18 Fleece Blanket Giveaway, presented by Foothills Rehab, Smith Chevrolet, The Wolf, The Pick, KPVI

August 19 Sunshade Giveaway / Pocatello Blackfoot Night, presented by Snake River Rapid Wash, Spudnik, Star 98, Eyewitness News 3

August 20 Los Chukars Latino Heritage Day / $1 off Beer, presented by Bingham Healthcare, Toyota, Idahoan, Watkins Distributing, INL, Hellfire BBQ, La Super Caliente, Telemundo

August 29 Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Night, presented by Bingham Healthcare, KUPI Legends, MyFM

August 30 Promotion TBD

August 31 Promotion TBD

September 1 TruLeap Night, presented by Star 98 and Sparklight

September 2 Hellfire BBQ Night, presented by Sparklight and Star 98

September 3 Los Chukars Latino Heritage Day / $1 off Beer, presented by Bingham Healthcare, Toyota, Idahoan, Watkins Distributing, INL, Hellfire BBQ, La Super Caliente, Telemundo

September 7 Spud Kings Night with Specialty Jerseys, presented Wada Farms, The Idaho Potato Commission, Eyewitness News 3

September 8 Fan Appreciation T Shirt Giveaway, presented by Wackerli GMC, Shift Idaho, KUPI 99, 980 The Sports Zone, Arrow 107, Newstalk

September 9 Regular Season Finale with Postgame Firework Show, presented by Toyota, Local News 8, The Wolf, The Pick, KID News Radio

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.