Idaho Central Arena: New Name, New Updates Coming to Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho - Block 22 Management Group and Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU), announced that the CenturyLink Arena, home of the Idaho Steelheads, will now be named "Idaho Central Arena" and will include some exciting new updates.

With a maximum seating capacity of 6,800 and 22,247 square feet of usable arena floor space, this versatile arena welcomes visitors from around the globe every year. This partnership will bring several new physical upgrades to the facility in a phased approach.

The first, most noticeable upgrade will be the branding of the arena. The new logo will be updated to represent Idaho Central Arena to every patron, visitor, and passerby. The exterior of the building will also be painted to give the arena a new, fresh appearance.

Eric Trapp, President and General Manager of Idaho Central Arena states, "We have many exciting improvements to Idaho Central Arena to come and look forward to sharing more about those in the coming months."

