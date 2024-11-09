ICY Mitja Ilenic Sends @newyorkcityfc to the Next Round!
November 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #nycfc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 9, 2024
- FC Cincinnati Fall 6-5 in shootout to New York City - FC Cincinnati
- 'Caps Look Ahead to Concacaf Champions Cup Draw on December 10 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Advances to Western Conference Semifinals with 1-0 Win Over Vancouver - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.