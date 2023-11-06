Icon Series: Luke Phillips

November 6, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Luke Phillips, a prominent figure in Huntsville hockey history, is set to be recognized in the Huntsville Havoc Icon Series. Known for his tough playing style and strong connection with the fans, Phillips made a lasting impact on the sport both on and off the ice. His career spanned multiple seasons with the Huntsville Channel Cats and Huntsville Havoc in the Southeastern Professional Hockey League (SEHL) and Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

During the 2003-04 season with the Huntsville Channel Cats, Phillips gained a reputation for his physical play, accumulating 275 penalty minutes. Over the following years with the Huntsville Havoc, he continued to impress fans with his unwavering commitment and fiery approach to the game, making him a fan favorite. Beyond his on-ice performance, Luke Phillips was admired for his dedication to the sport and the community, solidifying his status as a beloved figure in Huntsville hockey history. As a tribute to his remarkable career, a limited edition autographed black 20th-year jersey is being auctioned off, providing fans with an opportunity to own a piece of Huntsville hockey history and honor Luke Phillips' contributions to the game.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.