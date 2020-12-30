IceMen Rally to Earn a Point in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL - Ben Thomson's goal at 5:49 of overtime lifted the Orlando Solar Bears to a 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen at the Amway Center Tuesday evening. Despite the loss, the Icemen earn a standings point on the road.

Jacksonville stuck first in the contest when Jared VanWormer netted a first period power play goal to give the Icemen a 1-0 lead. However, the lead would quickly disappear, as moments later J.J. Piccinich evened the score later in the period to knot the score at one.

Orlando grabbed the lead in the second period when Tyler Bird wristed a shot over the shoulder of Icemen goaltender Eamon McAdam for the go-ahead marker. Orlando would take the one-goal edge into the second break.

Jacksonville countered in the third to tie the game on a tally by Ara Nazarian. Nazarian skated to the right of the crease and slipped a shot low past Orlando netminder Clint Windsor to even the score at 2-2.

The game eventually went to overtime, and Jacksonville dominated the time of attack in the extra session, but was unable to find the back of the net. With 1:11 remaining in overtime, Ben Thomson skated in on the right wing and snapped a shot that ripped into the high corner of the net for game-winning tally.

Icemen are back in action at home this Saturday against the South Carolina Stingrays. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

