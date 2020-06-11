IceMen Nominated for Several League Awards

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that the team and three staff members have been nominated as finalists for several ECHL honors. The Icemen have been recognized as finalists for the following awards.

Executive of the Year

President Bob Ohrablo

Sales Professional of the Year

Director of Group Sales Luke Nicholas

Rookie Sales Executive of the Year

Account Executive Hayden Kestle

In addition, the Icemen organization has been named a finalist for the ECHL Group Sales Department of the Year Award.

The winners will be announced and presented at the 2019-20 ECHL Team Awards live on the ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. ET.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 Season. Fans are invited to tune in to see the winners in several team business categories.

Two weeks ago, the Icemen were recognized as Jacksonville's Best Sports Team in the JaxBest awards which recognizes the best places, businesses and activities that Jacksonville has to offer.

The Icemen and the City of Jacksonville will host the 2021 ECHL All-Star Classic on January 18, 2021 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Season tickets memberships (full & partial season plans) for the Icemen's All-Star Season which include tickets to the All-Star Classic are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicmen.com/tickets

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen All-Star Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

