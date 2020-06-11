IceMen Nominated for Several League Awards
June 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that the team and three staff members have been nominated as finalists for several ECHL honors. The Icemen have been recognized as finalists for the following awards.
Executive of the Year
President Bob Ohrablo
Sales Professional of the Year
Director of Group Sales Luke Nicholas
Rookie Sales Executive of the Year
Account Executive Hayden Kestle
In addition, the Icemen organization has been named a finalist for the ECHL Group Sales Department of the Year Award.
The winners will be announced and presented at the 2019-20 ECHL Team Awards live on the ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. ET.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 Season. Fans are invited to tune in to see the winners in several team business categories.
Two weeks ago, the Icemen were recognized as Jacksonville's Best Sports Team in the JaxBest awards which recognizes the best places, businesses and activities that Jacksonville has to offer.
The Icemen and the City of Jacksonville will host the 2021 ECHL All-Star Classic on January 18, 2021 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Season tickets memberships (full & partial season plans) for the Icemen's All-Star Season which include tickets to the All-Star Classic are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicmen.com/tickets
The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen All-Star Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 11, 2020
- IceMen Nominated for Several League Awards - Jacksonville IceMen
- Allen Americans Have Two Finalists for the 19-20 ECHL Team Awards - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Nominated for Seven ECHL Awards - Kalamazoo Wings
- Glads Nominated for ECHL Team Awards - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Front Office Nominated for Nine ECHL Awards - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL to Present 2019-20 Team Awards Live on Facebook - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.