IceMen Named Best Sports Team

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that the team has been voted as Jacksonville's Best Sports Team following the results of the JaxBest online voting courtesy of News4Jax / WJXT. JaxBest recognizes the best places, businesses and activities that Jacksonville has to offer.

The Icemen would like to thank their continued support from the City of Jacksonville, Chamber of Commerce, local media, sponsors and fans.

The Icemen and the City of Jacksonville will host the 2021 ECHL All-Star Classic on January 18, 2021 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Ticket packages for the Icemen's All-Star Season which include tickets to the All-Star Classic are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicmen.com/tickets

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen All-Star Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

