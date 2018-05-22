IceMen Hosting Used Gear Sale

May 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today the team will be selling game-worn gear at their tent sale on Tuesday, May 29.

The day-after-Memorial Day sale begins at 6:00 p.m., rain or shine, in the parking lot of the Icemen offices at 4130 Salisbury Road in Jacksonville. Game-used sticks, helmets, pads, and more from the inaugural season will be available for purchase, while supplies last.

The team returns to play on Saturday, October 13th against the South Carolina Stingrays.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2018

IceMen Hosting Used Gear Sale - Jacksonville IceMen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.