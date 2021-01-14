IceMen Earn Hard Fought Road Win over Everblades

January 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







ESTERO, FL - Eamon McAdam stopped 24 of 25 shots faced while the Icemen used four different goal scorers to defeat the first place Florida Everblades 4-1 Wednesday evening at Hertz Arena. The Icemen earn their first win road win of the season and snap a 15-game home winning streak for the Everblades.

The Everblades grabbed the lead in this game on the power play when Alex Kile wristed a shot through traffic that provide to be the only blemish on Eamon McAdam's night. Florida took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Icemen exploded in the second period for three goals to take a commanding lead in the contest. The first of the goals came when Nick Saracino picked up a rebound off a Mike Szmatula shot to even the score at 1-1 at 4:22 of the period.

Three minutes later the Icemen grabbed the lead, on a long-ranged shot from Joel Messner. Messner's point shot clipped past Everblades netminder Devin Cooley for the go-ahead marker.

Later in the period, Craig Martin tipped and redirected a Kevin McKernan shot from the point to give Jacksonville a 3-1 advantage.

The Icemen controlled play for the remainder of the contest, and put a stranglehold on the game later in the third period when Ara Nazarian finished off a 2-on-1 opportunity to secure the 4-1 victory.

Icemen on the road tonight in Estero....We jump to the second period, Everblades leading 1-0, but Jacksonville's Nick Saracino puts this one home on the rebound to even the score at 1-1.

Icemen are back on home ice this Friday when they play host to the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. for Faith & Family Night. Tickets may be purchased

Fans may also purchase Faith & Family Night packages that include the opportunity to meet Tim Tebow!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2021

IceMen Earn Hard Fought Road Win over Everblades - Jacksonville IceMen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.