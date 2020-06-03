IceMen Announce 2020 Protected List
June 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Monday their protected list of players. The list of 24 players is comprised of one goaltender, nine defensemen and 14 forwards. This is the first of a several-step process in which ECHL teams use to reserve the rights to ECHL contracted players for the 2020-21 season. Players under an AHL contract are not eligible to be added to this list. The Icemen have protected the following players:
Goaltenders (1)
Ben Halford
Defensemen (9)
Dajon Mingo
Jack Glover
Kyle Shapiro
Trey Phillips
Chris Lijdsman
Dalton Thrower
Chase Harrison
Luke Shiplo
Mitch Jones
Forwards (14)
Wacey Rabbit
Mike Hedden
Chase Lang
Everett Clark
Craig Martin
John Albert
Alex Kromm
Adam Dauda
Ian McKinnon
Zach Hall
Brendan Warren
Braylon Shmyr
Pierre-Luc Mercier
Matt Pohlkamp
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.
