IceMen Announce 2020 Protected List

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Monday their protected list of players. The list of 24 players is comprised of one goaltender, nine defensemen and 14 forwards. This is the first of a several-step process in which ECHL teams use to reserve the rights to ECHL contracted players for the 2020-21 season. Players under an AHL contract are not eligible to be added to this list. The Icemen have protected the following players:

Goaltenders (1)

Ben Halford

Defensemen (9)

Dajon Mingo

Jack Glover

Kyle Shapiro

Trey Phillips

Chris Lijdsman

Dalton Thrower

Chase Harrison

Luke Shiplo

Mitch Jones

Forwards (14)

Wacey Rabbit

Mike Hedden

Chase Lang

Everett Clark

Craig Martin

John Albert

Alex Kromm

Adam Dauda

Ian McKinnon

Zach Hall

Brendan Warren

Braylon Shmyr

Pierre-Luc Mercier

Matt Pohlkamp

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

