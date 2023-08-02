Icemen Add Forwards Dominick Mersch & Luke Bignell

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with rookie forwards Dominick Mersch and Luke Bignell for the 2023-24 season.

Mersch, 24, joins the Icemen after wrapping up a five-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin last season. The 6-0, 190-pound forward totaled 37 career points and captained the Badgers during the 2022-23 season. Following graduation this past spring, Mersch made his professional debut with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, appearing in two games. Mersch's brother, Michael, is entering his fourth season with the Rochester Americans.

Bignell, 22, heads to Jacksonville after recording 14 points (7g, 7a) in 25 games played last season with the University of Guelph. The 6-1, 185-pound forward added an additional six points in 14 games for the Gryphons during the 2021-22 season. Prior to his collegiate career, the Kingston, Ontario resident played three major junior seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Barrie Colts, serving as captain for two seasons.

The following is a complete list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season:

Victor Hadfield (D)

Julian Kislin (D)

Jacob Panetta (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Luke Bignell (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Brendan Harris (F)

Matheson Iacopelli (F)

Derek Lodermeier (F)

Dominick Mersch (F)

Matt Vernon (G)

