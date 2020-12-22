IceMen Acquire Forward Jared VanWormer from Allen

December 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has acquired forward Jared VanWormer from the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.

VanWormer, 28, has recorded one goal in three games played with Allen this season. The 6-0, 205-pound forward registered 37 points (22g, 15a) in 54 games played with the Americans last season. In addition, VanWormer also made six appearances with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

VanWormer has totaled a balanced 128 points (65g, 63a) in 190 career ECHL games split between Allen and the Kansas City Mavericks. The Traverse City, Michigan resident accrued 60 points (25g, 35a) in 136 collegiate games at Ferris State University from 2013-2017.

Jacksonville returns to action on December 26 when they travel to Estero to take on the Florida Everblades. The Icemen are back at home on Monday, December 28 against the Florida Everblades. To purchase tickets CLICK HERE

---

The Icemen have opened the season with limited capacity seating. The best way to ensure your seats is with a season ticket membership package. Full & partial season plans are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.