IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park

December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their two-game weekend set in the Lone Star State against the Texas Stars tonight at 7:00 at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tonight is the fourth of eight meetings between the two clubs this season.

Listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

Delia Scores First IceHogs AHL Goalie Goal in Team History

Last night, Collin Delia became the first IceHogs goaltender to score an AHL goal with his empty-net tally in the third period to seal a 3-1 win against the Stars. It is the first goal that Delia has scored at any level in his career. Forward Dylan McLaughlin opened the game scoring for the IceHogs 7:00 into the first period and forward Alex Nylander followed up 30 seconds later with his team-leading eighth goal of the season. Recap & Highlights

Eyes of Texas Are Upon You

The IceHogs improved to 2-1-0 in this season's head-to-head series against Stars with a 3-1 victory at H-E-B Center last night. Tonight's contest completes the first four games of the series will all meetings so far taking place in the Lone Star State. The IceHogs will host the Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center the final four regular-season meetings on Jan. 21-22 and Feb. 26-27.

IceHogs Are Cut Out for Life on the Road

Since Nov. 20, the IceHogs have picked up points in five of their last six road games (4-1-0-1) and have points in seven of their last nine games overall (6-2-0-1).

Eyes on Target

Since the start of December, the IceHogs have outshot their opponent in six of the last seven games with a record of 5-2-0-0 after being outshot in 14 of the first 15 games to start the season. With 32 shots on goal against Texas last night, the IceHogs have outshot their opponents in each of their last four road games (3-1-0-0).

Full Rosters & Media Notes

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 11-9-1-1, 24 points (3rd, Central Division)

Texas: 7-11-3-1, 18 points (7th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Thu., Oct. 28 at Texas, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Oct. 30 at Texas, 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 17 at Texas, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 18 at Texas

Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas

Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas

IceHogs vs. Stars 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time

30-18-4-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Texas: Neil Graham (3rd season with Stars)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Texas: Dallas Stars

