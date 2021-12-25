IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Celebrate Holidays at Home; Hit the Road in Race to the New Year

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 0-1-0-0

Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee

The Rockford IceHogs (11-11-1-1) generated multiple scoring chances, but couldn't get the puck to bounce their way in a 2-0 setback to the Milwaukee Admirals (11-13-2-0) at BMO Harris Bank Center Tuesday night. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 11-11-1-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 5-5-1-0

Away: 6-6-0-1

Last 10 Games: 6-4-0-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander (8)

Assists: Ian Mitchell (9)

Points: Lukas Reichel (14)

Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (44)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (4)

Power-Play Assists: Dylan McLaughlin (5)

Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (6)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander (3)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom, Collin Delia (4)

GAA: Collin Delia (2.86)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.915)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for 18th among AHL rookies with 14 points and is tied for fifth among first-year skaters with eight goals.

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for second in the AHL with two shorthanded goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for third in the AHL with two shorthanded assists.

Defenseman Nicholas Beaudin is fifth among AHL blueliners with 44 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Celebrate Holidays at Home

After their contest last Tuesday vs. Milwaukee at BMO Harris Bank Center, the IceHogs will enjoy a well-deserved, five-day Holiday break before getting back to action on Monday, Dec. 27 at Iowa at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Monday starts a busy run of four games in six days heading into the New Year. After Monday, the IceHogs begin a three-game in three-day New Year's stretch starting Thursday, Dec. 30 at Milwaukee at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 1 at Chicago at 7 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs

Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs on New Year's Eve! The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. as a part of a busy New Year's three-game in three-day weekend! Friday Night is a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

McLaughlin Ties Longest IceHogs Points Streak

Forward Dylan McLaughlin unfortunately saw his season-long, six-game point streak (1G, 5A) come to a close last Tuesday vs. Milwaukee and his run is tied for the longest streak by an IceHogs skater this season with Brett Connolly (4G, 5A) from Oct. 30-Nov. 19.

IceHogs Go Wild After Holiday Break

Monday's showdown at Iowa marks the fifth consecutive season the IceHogs battle the Wild in their first game after the Holiday break. During that stretch, the IceHogs are 1-3-0-0 with their lone win coming on Dec. 23, 2017 in a 6-3 triumph in Des Moines. Including Monday, the IceHogs will open their post-Holiday schedule in Des Moines in four of the last five contests. Their last home game after the break was during the 2019-20 campaign (Dec. 27 vs. Iowa, 2-6 L).

IceHogs and Wild Collide for Key Central Division Standings Points

The IceHogs and Wild enter Monday both featuring .500 records with the Wild holding the head-to-head advantage with a 3-0-0-1 record against the IceHogs. Monday is the fifth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season. The two sides last got together on Dec. 8 at BMO Harris Bank Center with the IceHogs skating away with a 4-3 shootout victory. Monday's trip to Des Moines will the IceHogs' first since Oct. 22-23.

Ring in the New Year with a Three-Game in Three-Day Series

The IceHogs welcome 2022 with a three-game in three-day run from Dec. 30-Jan 1. The journey begins on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Milwaukee at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 1 at Chicago at 7 p.m. This is the second of three three-game in three-night stretches with their final one coming Feb. 25-27. The IceHogs went 1-1-0-1 in their last three-in-three from Nov. 26-28 vs. Milwaukee and Chicago, picking up the win in their last game of the grouping vs. Milwaukee at BMO Harris Bank Center (2-1).

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $300!

This Week

IceHogs at Iowa Wild

Monday, Dec. 27

6:00 p.m. CT

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fifth of 12 meetings this season; 1-2-1 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Milwaukee Admirals

Thursday, Dec. 30

6:00 p.m. CT

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fifth of 12 meetings this season; 2-2-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves

New Year's Eve; $2 Bud Light Friday

Friday, Dec. 31

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Sixth of 12 meetings this season; 3-1-1 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Chicago Wolves

Saturday, Jan. 1

7:00 p.m. CT

Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Seventh of 12 meetings this season

