IceHogs to Host Annual Garage Sale and Select-A-Seat Saturday, June 9

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced they are hosting their annual offseason Garage Sale and Select-A-Seat event on Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The event will be held on the arena floor at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Season ticket holders will have early access to the Garage Sale from 9 - 10 a.m., before all fans are allowed entrance to the BMO Harris Bank Center beginning at 10 a.m.

Fans can get their hands on many unique IceHogs items at this year's Garage Sale, including practice and game-worn jerseys, hockey sticks and other player-used equipment. Many items are priced below $10 for the event, and select merchandise from the IceHogs' 2017-18 season will have savings of up to 60 percent.

Items for the Garage Sale are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Certain items not sold in-person during the Garage Sale may also be available for purchase online through the IceHogs eBay store following the Garage Sale.

In addition to the Garage Sale, Saturday will also feature this year's Select-A-Seat event inside the arena. Fans may enter the BMO Harris Bank Center through the entrance on Elm St. to then have the opportunity to test out newly-available seats for season-ticket packages for the upcoming IceHogs season, including full-season and 20-game ticket plans. This event is also the first chance for fans to purchase seven and 12-game ticket plans for the 2018-19 season.

Ticket plans begin as low as $105 for a seven-game mini pack, or just $266 for full-season tickets.

For additional information contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

