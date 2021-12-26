IceHogs Recall Yetman, LeGuerrier and Morris from Fuel

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forward Chad Yetman, defenseman Jacob LeGuerrier and goaltender Cale Morris (pictured) from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Yetman, 21, is third on the Fuel with 18 points (6G, 12A) in 19 games and has a goal and three assists in his last two contests. The Whitby, Ontario, native has skated in four games with the IceHogs this season.

LeGuerrier, 21, is fourth among Fuel defensemen with seven points and third among team blueliners with five assists in 20 games. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, he skated in two games with the IceHogs earlier this season.

Morris, 25, is 6-5-2 with a 2.82 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 14 appearances with the Fuel this season. He has skated in two games with the IceHogs this year, going 1-0-0 with a 1.64 GAA and .919 save percentage.

After their AHL Holiday break, the IceHogs return to action on Monday, Dec. 27 against the Iowa Wild at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs on New Year's Eve! The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. as a part of a busy New Year's three-game in three-day weekend! Friday Night is a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2021

