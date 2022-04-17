IceHogs Medical Update: Connolly Will Not Play vs. Moose Today

April 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Brett Connolly (left knee) will not play today against the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg and will be further evaluated when the team returns to Rockford.

The Rockford IceHogs continue a three-game road trip today, Sunday, Apr. 17 at 2 p.m. at Canada Life Centre against the Manitoba Moose. The road trip wraps up on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Chicago at 7 p.m.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids! The homestand continues Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. vs. Iowa!

