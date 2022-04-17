IceHogs Look to Shrink Magic Number to Clinch Postseason Berth with Rematch vs. Moose Today

WINNIPEG, MB - The Rockford IceHogs rematch against the Manitoba Moose and play their final regular-season game North of the border today at 2:00 at Canada Life Centre. Today is the seventh of eight meetings between the two clubs this season.

IceHogs Closing in on Magic Number

Entering today's contest, the IceHogs' magic number to clinch a 2022 Calder Cup Playoff berth is seven points.

IceHogs and Moose Clash over Easter Weekend

The IceHogs opened their two-game set North of the border yesterday, suffering a tough 3-2 setback to the Moose. After being limited to seven shots in the first two periods, forward Jakub Pour pulled some momentum on the IceHogs side of the IceHogs, but the Moose struck twice 1:29 apart en route to the win. IceHogs netminder Arivd Soderblom was fantastic in goal, making 43 saves.

Home Ice is the Advantage

Through six games, the IceHogs and Moose hold identical 3-3-0-0 records with all three wins for either club occurring in their home building. The IceHogs are 3-0-0 at BMO Harris Bank Center behind a 4-3 win on Nov. 7, 5-3 win on Mar. 23 and a 4-0 win on Mar. 26. The Moose are 3-0-0 with 7-2 (Mar. 3), 5-3 (Mar. 5) and 3-2 (Apr. 16) victories at Canada Live Centre.

Warming Up in a Winter Wonderland

With the loss yesterday to the Moose, the IceHogs have points in 11 of their last 14 games (10-3-1-0) including 10 wins. After today, only seven games remain in the regular season, all against Central Division foes. The IceHogs visit the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday, Apr. 19, host Grand Rapids, Manitoba and Iowa (Apr. 20, 23, 24), travel to Iowa and Milwaukee (Apr. 27 & 29) and wrap up the regular season on Apr. 30 vs. Chicago.

Welcome Home, McKay and Kalynuk

The IceHogs final regular-season trek to Winnipeg sees the homecoming of Swan River, Manitoba native and IceHogs forward Riley McKay and Brandon, Manitoba product and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk. McKay was a member of the Manitoba AAA U18 program with Parkland Rangers (2013-15) and advanced to the Swan Valley Stampeders of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) during the 2015-16 season. Kalynuk, who made his Manitoba pro hockey debut in early March with the IceHogs, graduated from the Southwest Cougars U18 program (2012-13) and Virden Oil Capitals of the MJHL (2013-14).

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up a three-game road trip and continue their four-game in five-day run on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at Chicago at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids! The homestand continues Saturday, Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 24 at 5 p.m. vs. Iowa!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 33-26-4-1, (4th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 38-21-5-2, (2nd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home in Bold):

Sun., Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba, 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Thu., Mar. 3 at Manitoba, 7-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 5 at Manitoba, 5-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed., Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba, 5-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba, 4-0 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Apr. 16 at Manitoba, 3-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Apr. 17 at Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba

IceHogs vs. Moose 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-3-0-0

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

21-23-3-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Manitoba: Mark Morrison (1st season with Moose)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Manitoba: Winnipeg Jets

