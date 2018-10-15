IceHogs Launch New Mobile App, Powered by HockeyTech
October 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that their revamped and redesigned mobile app is available for download from the Google Play and IOS App store.
Powered by HockeyTech, the IceHogs' new mobile app is a one-stop-shop for all team news, stats, roster updates and promotions. Once fans download the app, they can immediately access the latest IceHogs headlines, track the team's social media posts across all social media platforms and view up-to-date team and league leaders in a variety of statistical categories.
In addition, a new feature for the Hogs' app is the opportunity to participate in a variety of in-game auctions and promotions. Fans, while in attendance at IceHogs home games, can "check in" on the mobile app to both participate in in-game promotions and be entered to win different prizes throughout the 2018-19 season. Checking-in-to-win will give users access to promotions like in-game trivia and digital puck shuffle on the video board, and in-game auctions for different team items like pucks, sticks and jerseys.
An additional benefit of the IceHogs' new app is the ability to watch all of Rockford's home and road games natively in the app. With a subscription to AHLTV, fans will be able to access the video feed of each IceHogs game and select the home or road team's broadcast for the audio overlay of games. App users can also access a game hub directly on the app's home page by clicking the downward carrot underneath the upcoming matchup at the top of their mobile device. A dropdown will appear which will provide access to a "watch now" button for the game feed, "listen" button for the game's audio broadcast, "boxscore" for game stats and "highlights" for video highlights of the current contest.
Tickets and IceHogs merchandise are also available for purchase directly through the app. Fans just need to click on the "more" button on the bottom bar on the app and select "IceHogs tickets" or "hog wear" to browse available tickets or Hogs gear.
The IceHogs new app is currently available for download for all Apple and Android devices. Fans are encouraged to now delete the Hogs' old app from their mobile device.
NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, Oct. 19 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 4 p.m.
The Rockford IceHogs will host their division rival, the San Antonio Rampage for the first time this season Friday, Oct. 19 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Rockford knotched points in four of six games against the Rampage last season, posting a 3-2-0-1 record in the series.
